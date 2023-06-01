Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China_Guangming.com

Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China※

Xi Jinping

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated: “Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China.” Why emphasize the party’s leadership in Chinese-style modernization? This is because the leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and destiny of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure.

On February 7, 2023, the new Central Committee members, alternate members and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th Party Congress seminar held at the Central Party School (National School of Administration) start class. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the opening ceremony.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren/photo

The party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization. The nature, purpose, original mission, beliefs, and policy propositions of the party determine that Chinese-style modernization is socialist modernization, not any other modernization. Our party has always held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, not only adheres to the basic principles of scientific socialism, but also constantly endows it with distinctive Chinese characteristics and connotations of the times, unswervingly takes the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and ensures that Chinese-style modernization is on the right track progressed smoothly. Our party insists on taking Marxism as its fundamental guiding ideology, continuously deepens its understanding of the laws governing the Communist Party, the laws governing socialist construction, and the laws governing the development of human society. Our party adheres to and improves the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, continuously promotes the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, and forms a complete set of institutional systems including the fundamental system, basic system, and important systems of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and contributes to the steady progress of Chinese-style modernization. Provide a strong institutional guarantee. Our party upholds and develops socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, stimulates the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation, and provides a strong spiritual force for Chinese-style modernization. It can be said that only by unswervingly adhering to the leadership of the party can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, Chinese-style modernization will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes.

The leadership of the party ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and struggled steadily and far. Our party has always adhered to its original mission and is determined to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It insists on unifying lofty ideals and phased goals. Since the reform and opening up, our goal of building a modern socialist country has been gradual and consistent, and has been continuously enriched and improved with the development of practice. On the basis of summarizing the practical achievements and experience of reform and opening up and the new era, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly outlined the goals and requirements of my country’s development by 2035, and scientifically described the goal of comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Big picture. From these historical processes, we can clearly see that the construction of a modern socialist country is the consistent goal of our party, which has been promoted successively from generation to generation, and has continuously achieved brilliant achievements that have attracted worldwide attention and shine in the annals of history.

From May 11 to 12, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited Hebei and hosted a symposium on further promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei. This is the afternoon of the 11th. Xi Jinping inspected the wharf of the coal port area of ​​Huanghua Port, Cangzhou City.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren/photo

The leadership of the party stimulates a strong driving force for building Chinese-style modernization. Reform and opening up is a key move that determines the destiny of contemporary China, and it is also a key move that determines the success or failure of Chinese-style modernization. After the reform and opening up, our party, with its great historical initiative, has continuously changed the aspects of incompatibility between production relations and productive forces, between the superstructure and the economic base, and continuously promoted system reforms in various fields to form and develop in line with contemporary China‘s national conditions and full of vitality. The dynamic system and mechanism make all the vitality of labor, knowledge, technology, management and capital compete to burst out, so that all the sources of creating social wealth can fully flow. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has comprehensively deepened reform with great political courage, highlighted problem orientation, dared to break into deep-water areas, dared to gnaw hard bones, dared to venture into dangerous beaches, dared to face new contradictions and new challenges, broke through the shackles of ideas and concepts, and broke through interests. Consolidate the barriers, resolutely break down the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, reform from partial exploration, ice breaking to system integration, and comprehensive deepening. source.

The leadership of the party gathers the majestic force for building Chinese-style modernization. Our party deeply understands that Chinese-style modernization is the cause of hundreds of millions of people themselves. before development. We adhere to the party’s mass line, think about problems, make decisions, and handle affairs by focusing on the pulse of the people, responding to people’s concerns, reflecting the people’s wishes, and improving people’s well-being. We insist on taking the people’s yearning for a better life as the goal of struggle, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, focus on ensuring and improving people’s livelihood, and focus on solving people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, so that the achievements of Chinese-style modernization can benefit all people more and more equitably. . Our Party develops people’s democracy throughout the process, expands democratic channels, enriches democratic forms, expands the people’s orderly political participation, and ensures that the people manage state affairs, economic and cultural undertakings, and social affairs through various channels and forms in accordance with the law, with a sense of ownership. Dedicated to the modernization drive. Our party inspires, inspires, and inspires people with the beautiful vision of Chinese-style modernization, effectively promotes harmonious relations between political parties, ethnic groups, religions, classes, and compatriots at home and abroad, promotes the unity and struggle of Chinese people at home and abroad, and gathers together all-round construction The majestic power of a modern socialist country.

※This is General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech on February 7, 2023 at the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for members, alternate members, and major leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels a part of.

