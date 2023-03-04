Data source: National Development and Reform Commission, National Bureau of Statistics

The scenery on both sides of the Wanquan River in Qionghai City, Hainan Province. Photo by Zhang Hongke (People’s Vision)

The leadership of the party ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and pursued steadily and far. Our party’s goal of struggle has been consistently promoted from generation to generation, and has achieved brilliant achievements that have attracted worldwide attention and shine in the annals of history. The leadership of the party stimulates a strong impetus for building Chinese-style modernization. Our party has the courage to reform and innovate, constantly breaks down the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and injects inexhaustible power into Chinese-style modernization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the modernization we are advancing is the socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China. We must persist in promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Put the development of the country and the nation on the basis of its own strength, and firmly hold the destiny of China‘s development and progress in its own hands.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to forge ahead, constantly achieving innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice, and successfully promoting and expanding Chinese-style modernization.

The representatives said that history and reality have fully demonstrated that Chinese-style modernization is a socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China, a modernization with Chinese characteristics and in line with China‘s reality. Towards a new goal, we set off again. We must always uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and work together to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and achieve the second centenary goal.

The leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and destiny of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure

The direction determines the road, and the road determines the destiny.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the leadership of the party is directly related to the fundamental direction, future and destiny of Chinese-style modernization, and the ultimate success or failure.

Representatives said that the Communist Party of China has extremely strong leadership, organization, and execution capabilities, and has always been the most reliable backbone of all the people when storms strike. We must unify our thinking and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and firmly promote Chinese-style modernization.

“Benefiting from the party’s poverty alleviation policy, fungus has grown into a large industry. More than 400 households in the village have grown edible fungi, with an average annual income of more than 100,000 yuan.” Representative Gao Chunyan, director of the Agricultural Technology Extension Center of Muling City, Heilongjiang Province Talk about “getting rich”.

Once, Xuanyang Village, Xiachengzi Town, Muling City was a poor village “hidden” in a ravine, with many mountains, little land, and a poor foundation. In 2013, Gao Chunyan served as the first secretary of the Party branch of Xuanyang Village, leading the villagers to form cooperatives, promote the cultivation model of fungus in sheds, and break through the road to wealth.

Xuanyang Village is the epitome of poverty alleviation. The five-level secretaries focus on poverty alleviation, and the whole party mobilizes to promote tackling. We have historically solved the problem of absolute poverty, built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, and embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. “The strong leadership of the party is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and move from victory to victory. We will surely turn the beautiful vision of building a modern and powerful socialist country into reality.” Representative Gao Chunyan said.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization is determined by the party’s leadership. Only by unswervingly adhering to the party’s leadership can Chinese-style modernization have a bright future and prosperity; otherwise, it will deviate from the course, lose its soul, and even make subversive mistakes.

“Blue sky and white clouds, clear water and green banks, and fish flying in the shallow bottom. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the construction of ecological civilization has been unprecedented, and the construction of a beautiful China has taken a major step.” Pan Biling, vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that embarking on a new journey, we must Firmly grasp the important principle of upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, and constantly push forward the grand practice of striving to build a modernization where man and nature live in harmony.

Representatives said that the reason why the party and the country have made historic achievements and undergone historic changes in the new era is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm. Scientific guidance of socialist ideology. Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”. The giant ship will definitely be able to ride the wind and waves and set sail for long voyages.

The leadership of the party ensures that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and the goal is stable and far-reaching

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the leadership of the party has ensured that the goal of Chinese-style modernization is anchored and pursued steadily and far.

The vicissitudes of life are flowing, and the mainstay is majestic. In the ten years of the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to stabilize the economy, promote development, fight poverty, build a well-off society, control epidemics, fight major disasters, respond to the situation, and resolve crises. These seemingly insurmountable difficulties and obstacles have created impressive miracles one after another.

Representatives said that practice has proved that the reason why my country’s socialist modernization drive can create such a good situation is that our modernization is a socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China.

Steady and long-term progress comes from unswerving determination.

The road along the river winds and stretches, bringing out the infinite spring on both sides of the river. “To build this nearly 300-kilometer highway, it is not easy to overcome multiple challenges such as complex terrain.” Ma Jian, chief engineer of Yunnan Communications Investment Group Nujiang Beautiful Highway Co., Ltd., said.

“I was born in this mountain, and I know the villagers’ desire for roads.” Representative Ma Jian said that the roads to wealth leading to a better life have witnessed the original aspiration of the century-old party. All struggles carried out by the party in uniting and leading the people are aimed at building our country into a modern and powerful country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“On the historical coordinate system, the party’s struggle footprint is extremely clear.” Wu Fenggang, vice president of the Jiangxi Provincial Institute of Socialism, said, “Based on the long-term exploration and practice since the founding of New China, especially since the reform and opening up, after the party’s 18 With innovative breakthroughs in theory and practice since the Communist Party of China, our party has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization.”

Steady and long-term progress comes from continuous struggle.

Promote school-enterprise cooperation, promote the integration of production and education, and innovate the talent training model… Li Xiaoxuan, the executive principal of Yunnan Business and Technology College, said: “Over the years, I have deeply felt the continuous deepening of the reform of the modern vocational education system, starting from the opening of minority development support classes, From cultivating high-quality technical and skilled personnel to exploring and building application-oriented colleges and universities, the emergence of high-skilled personnel is now accelerating, providing strong support for serving economic and social development.”

“Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a long-distance relay race. Generations of communists go forward and pass on the torch. Embarking on a new journey, towards the goal of building a modern and powerful socialist country, we will definitely start well and finish well, and finish well,” said member Li Xiaoxuan. .

The representatives said that no matter how the situation and tasks change, no matter what kind of turbulent waves we encounter, as long as we adhere to the leadership of the party, anchor the goal of struggle, and have the courage to take responsibility, we will be able to take the road of Chinese-style modernization and stride forward towards the great rejuvenation .

The leadership of the party gathers the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the leadership of the party stimulates a strong impetus for building Chinese-style modernization. Our party has the courage to reform and innovate, constantly eliminates the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and injects inexhaustible power into Chinese-style modernization. The leadership of the party gathers the majestic power of building Chinese-style modernization. Our party adheres to the party’s mass line, adheres to the people-centered development idea, develops people’s democracy throughout the process, and fully inspires the sense of ownership of all the people.

In the ten years of the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core adheres to the people-centered development idea, constantly meets the people’s growing needs for a better life, promotes the results of reform and development to benefit all the people more and more equitably, and promotes the common prosperity of all the people More obvious substantive progress has been made.

Have the courage to reform and innovate, and the system and mechanism will be more dynamic.

The barren hills are covered with green, and the land produces gold. Chegutuo Village, Nanying Township, Lingshou County, Hebei Province has changed its appearance. “The key to promoting rural revitalization in an all-round way depends on reform.” Representative Chen Chunfang, secretary of the village party branch, said that the transfer of land, large-scale operation, and reform have stimulated vitality. Last year, the per capita income of Chegutuo Village reached more than 14,000 yuan. enough.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to promote the development and growth of the private economy. Under the leadership of the party, the private economy has become a new force to protect people’s livelihood, promote innovation, and promote high-quality development.” Cao Peng, chairman of the JD Group Technical Committee, said.

Comprehensively deepen the reform of the economic system, political system, cultural system, social system, ecological civilization system, and party building system, from laying foundations and erecting pillars to comprehensively advancing and building momentum, and then to system integration and collaborative efficiency … In the ten years of the new era, the comprehensive deepening of reforms has been progressing steadily, providing a system and system full of vitality for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. “Reform is always on the way. Promoting Chinese-style modernization is an exploratory undertaking, which requires us to explore boldly in practice and continue to enhance development momentum and vitality through reform and innovation.” Representative Chen Chunfang said.

Development is for the people, and the spiritual power is more surging.

“How to solve the difficulty of charging electric vehicles in the old community” “Community canteens should open two more”… On the reception day of the National People’s Congress on the grid micro station, Yang Yang, deputy director of the Sanqiao Police Station of the Xinghualing Branch of the Public Security Bureau of Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province Representative Rong recorded the feedback and demands of the masses one by one, “Listen to everyone’s voices and bring good ideas to the two sessions.”

“The party upholds the original intention and mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.” Representative Yang Rong said that solidly promoting the whole process of people’s democracy, observing public sentiments, listening to public opinions, and solving public concerns can fully stimulate the enthusiasm of the people, Initiative, creativity.

The essence of modernization is the modernization of people. “Our party insists on developing for the people, relying on the people, and sharing the fruits of development by the people, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit all the people more and more equitably, and gather more active spiritual power for the construction of Chinese-style modernization.” Nanjing University Business School Professor Yang Decai said.

The key to comprehensively building a modern socialist country and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation lies in the party. Representatives said that they should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee , insisting on the green hills and not letting go, along the Chinese-style modernization, the only correct path for building a strong country and national rejuvenation, work hard and move forward bravely.

(Reporters Qi Zhiming, Shao Yuzi, Wang Jintao, and Yang Yanfan participated in the writing)

