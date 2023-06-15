Chinese tales?

The new Cold War between Beijing and Washington raises three geopolitical facts subject to strategic assessment: 1) the overflight of Chinese balloons over a part of the continent four months ago, 2) the recent Security Summit in Asia (Shangri-La Dialogue) and 3) information about a Chinese espionage base in Cuba.

While the US press began to record the presence of a spy balloon in US airspace, Anthony Blinken canceled his visit to Beijing, opening the way for a new diplomatic tension between the two superpowers.

The balloon toured the Aleutian Islands, Alaska, Canada and, finally, the US, flying over sensitive or strategic areas near Columbia, Missouri, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana where there are more than a hundred intercontinental ballistic missiles anchored to the Malmstrom Air forcebase. Subsequently, another spy balloon flew over Latin America where Colombia was no exception.

Given that the balloon was characterized by the Chinese as a purely meteorological “civilian airship” that deviated from its planned route due to weather issues, it was obvious that Beijing would protest the manner in which the unmanned civil aircraft was shot down.

Indeed, the Chinese conduct is the typical conduct of the aggressor States that, violating International Law, would not allow another State to do the same thing that they consider to be a simple accident.

Now, starting from the historical and proven fact that the Chinese have never liked direct actions and that they are prone to subtle and not very obvious maneuvers, the issue was not a matter of espionage, in the strict sense, and much less that it came as a surprise. for Beijing to spy on Washington.

What is behind all this is that China has tested the response capacity of the United States and the rest of the countries that have been violated by “the mistake” of an airship, supposedly civil, harmless and peaceful. Opportune moment to remember the TIAR?

Moving on to the Security Summit, In Singapore, the two most important interventions were those of Lloyd Austin and his counterpart, General Li Shangfu, Defense Minister, who was very clear and emphatic on the Taiwan case.

The senior official stressed that throughout its 5,000 years of existence, China has been faithful to the values ​​of peace and harmony that make them a people with a consolidated peaceful tradition, but also stressed that the issue of Taiwan is at the heart of the Chinese priorities as a matter of domestic policy.

In this regard, he said that China is not going to renounce the legitimate right to defend its interests without being intimidated by foreign pressure, much less explicit interference in the Chinese reunification process. As the matter is indisputable, Beijing will not renounce the use of force to achieve this historic aspiration under the universally recognized principle of “one China.”

Regarding the spy base in Cuba, it was the Wall Street Journal that published on June 8: “Cuba to Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing on US”, the following day: “Cuba Spy Station Brings China Rivalry to America’s Doorstep ” and on June 11: “White House Says China Has Had Cuba Spy Base Since at Least 2019”

What quickly set off the alarms, and woke up the specter of the 1962 missile crisis, is that the base would be 100 miles from Florida, from there it could spy on the Central Command (Tampa) and the Fort Liberty base (North Carolina); Initially, senior White House officials such as John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, and Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, dismissed the information as not being accurate to them. Likewise, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossio, made appealing to the usual Castro refrains and Wang Wenbin’s, one of the spokesmen for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who described the issue as a farce.

However, it is now the same Biden administration that contradicts itself by reporting that Chinese espionage from Cuba dates back to the Trump administration, more precisely to 2019. A matter that could be discussed within the OAS?

Faced with these geopolitical challenges, a Colombian foreign and defense policy maker should assess the three facts as a strategic level issue, since we are deeply vulnerable and highly sensitive on both boards of maritime power.

In the Caribbean, we have had a historically ambiguous relationship with Havana that ranges from independence to subversive war. What further demonstrates the profound levels of vulnerability in our destinations is that Jamaica is less than 300 km from Cuba, Haiti just over 500 km and the Dominican Republic approximately 800 km. States with which we have a maritime border.

Over the vast Pacific region, Colombia deployed its Colombia Battalion in 1950 to the Korean peninsula to fight on the side of Seoul. Today, whatever may upset the balance in the relationship of forces over Taiwan’s waters will directly affect the relationship policy with Beijing. Furthermore, it goes without saying that an unconventional and standardized reading of global political geography would help to better illustrate the sensitivity of the issue based on the number of Colombians living in that region.