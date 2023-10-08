Home » Chinese Tourists Granted Visa-Free Entry to Tunisia
Chinese Tourists Granted Visa-Free Entry to Tunisia

Chinese tourists can now travel to Tunisia without the need for a visa, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia. The embassy confirmed the Tunisian government’s decision to implement a visa-free entry policy for Chinese tourists, applicable to both individuals and tour groups arriving from China or abroad.

In order to enjoy the visa-free policy, Chinese tourists must present certain documents upon check-in and entry. These include a paid hotel reservation or bon-voucher and a round-trip air ticket that corresponds with their intended period of stay in Tunisia. It is important to note that if hotel bookings are made through third-party platforms, travelers must ensure that the payment has been successfully processed to avoid any potential travel disruptions.

However, the embassy also clarified that individuals traveling to Tunisia for purposes such as business, study, work, or family visits will still be required to apply for a visa in advance at the local Tunisian embassy or consulate.

Tunisia, located in northern Africa and bordered by the Mediterranean Sea, heavily relies on tourism as a crucial industry. Xinhua News Agency reported that Tunisia initially introduced a visa-free entry policy for Chinese tourists back in 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the country had to revise its entry requirements. Despite this setback, the visa exemption implemented in the second year saw a substantial 40% increase in domestic tourists visiting Tunisia.

This latest development is expected to further boost the tourism industry in Tunisia by attracting more Chinese tourists. The country’s scenic beauty and cultural richness have long captivated travelers, and the ease of visa-free entry will undoubtedly be an enticing factor for Chinese visitors.

