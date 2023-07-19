Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Meets with US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry to Discuss Climate Change Cooperation

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng had a meeting with US President’s Climate Envoy John Kerry in Beijing on July 19th, according to Xinhua News Agency. During the meeting, Han Zheng emphasized the importance of addressing climate change as a key aspect of Sino-US cooperation. He stressed the need to implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders and create opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in various environmental fields.

Han Zheng also mentioned the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping – mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation – which should guide the relationship between China and the United States. He highlighted that climate change is not only related to the sustainable development of mankind but also to the inherent requirements of China‘s high-quality development as a responsible major country. Han Zheng expressed China‘s willingness to work with the United States, respecting each other’s core concerns and actively cooperating to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement. He expressed China‘s commitment to making new contributions to addressing global challenges such as climate change.

John Kerry, on the other hand, acknowledged the efforts made by both China and the United States in climate change cooperation. He emphasized the need for high-level cooperation between the two countries to achieve positive results from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The meeting between Han Zheng and John Kerry reflects the commitment of China and the United States to addressing climate change and promoting global cooperation on environmental issues.