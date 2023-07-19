Home » Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Meets with US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry to Discuss Climate Change Cooperation
News

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Meets with US Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry to Discuss Climate Change Cooperation

by admin

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng had a meeting with US President’s Climate Envoy John Kerry in Beijing on July 19th, according to Xinhua News Agency. During the meeting, Han Zheng emphasized the importance of addressing climate change as a key aspect of Sino-US cooperation. He stressed the need to implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders and create opportunities for exchanges and cooperation in various environmental fields.

Han Zheng also mentioned the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping – mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation – which should guide the relationship between China and the United States. He highlighted that climate change is not only related to the sustainable development of mankind but also to the inherent requirements of China‘s high-quality development as a responsible major country. Han Zheng expressed China‘s willingness to work with the United States, respecting each other’s core concerns and actively cooperating to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement. He expressed China‘s commitment to making new contributions to addressing global challenges such as climate change.

John Kerry, on the other hand, acknowledged the efforts made by both China and the United States in climate change cooperation. He emphasized the need for high-level cooperation between the two countries to achieve positive results from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

The meeting between Han Zheng and John Kerry reflects the commitment of China and the United States to addressing climate change and promoting global cooperation on environmental issues.

You may also like

DHL presents settlement offer after airport blockade

Indert leaves in the north historic progress in...

Guachaca Reference Center strengthens the institutional presence of...

Stolen SUVs from the Netherlands in the Ruhr...

Imran Khan’s “Tigers” continued to eat the rights...

Palermunos request measures against continuous robberies

“Fear and humiliation are the order of the...

Overseas Pakistanis allowed to use mobile phones without...

US Senators Call for Reassignment of Temporary Protection...

Digital signature seeks to transform business scenario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy