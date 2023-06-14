Chinese warship makes rare visit to Philippines

14.06.2023



The Chinese naval training ship “Qi Jiguang”, carrying hundreds of naval cadets and officers, arrived in the Philippine port of Manila on Wednesday. This is the last stop of Beijing’s four-nation friendly visit to Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines aimed at mending regional relations.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Chinese naval training ship “Qi Jiguang” arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, on Wednesday (June 14), carrying 476 naval students, officers and soldiers on board. The cadets in white navy uniforms stood on the deck of the “Qi Jiguang”, while Philippine military officials greeted the visit of the Chinese naval training ship at the port. Local artists performed traditional dances while onlookers waved the national flags of China and the Philippines.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attended the welcome ceremony. But neither Huang Xilian nor Philippine officials made any comment to the media.

This is a rare visit to the Philippines by a Chinese navy warship, and it is also the first visit to the country by the Qi Jiguang ship.Under the leadership of Marcos II, the new Philippine government has continued to strengthen relations with the United States, including expanding joint military exercises, and in FebruaryAgreed to add four more military bases for U.S. forces。

Meanwhile, China has increasingly asserted its broad claims to the South China Sea, causing friction with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

In February, the Philippines stepped up patrols in the South China Sea after a Chinese coast guard ship shone a “military-grade laser” on a Philippine vessel near disputed reefs, briefly blinding some crew members.

Just a week before Qi Jiguang’s visit to the Philippines, the United States, Japan and the PhilippinesThe situation in the South China Sea is heating up, the United States, Japan and the Philippines will hold the first coastal defense joint exerciseThe Penn Coast Guard held a joint law enforcement exercise in the area.

The Biden administration has been working to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China‘s broad maritime claims, including threats to democratic Taiwan.

The Qi Jiguang, the largest training ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, will stay in a Philippine port until June 17. This is the last stop of the ship’s nearly 40-day voyage.

When the Qi Jiguang ship set sail from Dalian, Liaoning in mid-May, Chinese state media did not mentionChina is involved in various territorial disputes withit was only reported that the Qi Jiguang was carrying out an internship mission in distant seas. This is an opportunity for naval cadets to visit foreign warships, academies and training facilities, and “deepen friendship with the people of the visiting countries.”

The Associated Press reported that only members of the Chinese-Filipino community were allowed to board the Qi Jiguang ship on Wednesday, but it will be open to more people on Thursday and Friday.

According to Chinanews.com, during Qi Jiguang’s visit to the Philippines, the visiting officers and soldiers will visit Philippine Navy ships and hold exchange activities with representatives of the Philippine Navy.

