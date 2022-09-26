original title:Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Championships with victory over Argentina

On September 25, the Chinese team players celebrated scoring in the game. On the same day, in the first stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship in Group D, the Chinese team defeated Argentina 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

In the first stage group match of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship held on the 25th, the Chinese team won 3-0 against Argentina, ranked 21st in the world, and got a good start.

In the first game, the Chinese team narrowly won 25:23. At the start of the second game, the Chinese team always maintained the lead, and the Argentina team then chased to 12 levels. Li Yingying scored with a smash and a serve, plus two consecutive mistakes by the opponent, the Chinese team scored 4 points in a row, pulling the score away. When leading 21:15, the Chinese team was hit by a 6:1 offensive by the opponent. After that, the Chinese team steadied their position and won another victory at 25:22.

On September 25, the players of the Chinese team took a group photo after the game. On the same day, in the first stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship in Group D, the Chinese team defeated Argentina 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The Chinese team did not start well in the third game, trailing 5:8, and the head coach Cai Bin requested a timeout. Diao Linyu and Li Yingying scored consecutively, helping the Chinese team to overtake the score to 12:9. Since then, the Chinese team has become more and more courageous, pulling the score to 18:12, but then being chased by the opponent for 4 points in a row. After the second request for a timeout, the Chinese team worked hard to seal the victory at 25:20.

Li Yingying scored a game-high 22 points, and Argentina’s top scorer was Mercado (15 points).

On September 25, Chinese team player Yuan Xinyue (right) smashed the ball during the game. On the same day, in the first stage of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship in Group D, the Chinese team defeated Argentina 3-0.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

Li Yingying said after the game: “Today we are in good spirits, and our performance on both ends of the offense and defense is quite satisfactory. The rhythm of the first game has not been found too accurately. When I attacked some difficult balls, I played not ideally, and I am still working hard. Adapt and find the best state.”

The Chinese team will face Colombia on the 27th. (Reporters Liu Yang and Xiao Yazhuo)

Screenshot from the official website of the FIVB