Home News Chip bill follow-up: US announces 10-year ban on companies with ‘advanced technology’ from building factories in China – BBC News 中文
News

Chip bill follow-up: US announces 10-year ban on companies with ‘advanced technology’ from building factories in China – BBC News 中文

by admin
Chip bill follow-up: US announces 10-year ban on companies with ‘advanced technology’ from building factories in China – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo explained the policy at the White House.

The Biden administration has announced that U.S. technology companies that have received federal funding will be banned from building factories with “advanced technology” in China for 10 years.

The directive is a follow-up to the Chips and Science Act 2022, signed on Aug. 9. Under the bill, the United States plans to invest more than $50 billion in subsidies for its own semiconductor industry.

U.S. business groups are seeking more government support to reduce their reliance on China. They are also facing a global chip supply crisis.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “We’re building fences to ensure that companies that receive chip money can’t compromise national security. They can’t use that money to invest in China for 10 years, they can’t Develop leading technologies in China.”

You may also like

Council of Ministers: higher revenues of 6.2 billion,...

Treviso, on September 18th there is Walking for...

Cyber ​​Security Week Series Review ⑤ | Guarding...

Flowers for cooking, it is no longer a...

The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and...

Storm in Aquileia, the mosaics of the basilica...

Miraculous by Pope Luciani, Candela greets from the...

At 17:59, the roundest moment of the 2022...

One degree less radiators, no fines. How the...

The world changed by women

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy