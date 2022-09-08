September 7, 2022

news/240/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14AB/production/_126619250_raimondo.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo explained the policy at the White House.

The Biden administration has announced that U.S. technology companies that have received federal funding will be banned from building factories with “advanced technology” in China for 10 years.

The directive is a follow-up to the Chips and Science Act 2022, signed on Aug. 9. Under the bill, the United States plans to invest more than $50 billion in subsidies for its own semiconductor industry.

U.S. business groups are seeking more government support to reduce their reliance on China. They are also facing a global chip supply crisis.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “We’re building fences to ensure that companies that receive chip money can’t compromise national security. They can’t use that money to invest in China for 10 years, they can’t Develop leading technologies in China.”

“Companies that have received funding can only build factories in China using proven processes to serve the local market.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/18515/production/_126250699_whatsubject.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Image image caption, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously said the bill would allow the U.S. to become self-sufficient in supply chains, “so we don’t depend on other countries.” (file picture)

On August 9, U.S. President Biden signed the “2022 Chip and Science Act 2022” in Washington, a rare high subsidy bill for a single industry, after a year and a half of deliberation and games. , finally takes effect.

Concerned that the United States is losing its technological advantage over China, the bill includes supportive policies such as $52.7 billion in subsidies for the chip industry, a 25% investment tax credit for domestic semiconductor and equipment manufacturing, and its terms include exclusions for China‘s chip industry. policy.

American companies now produce about 10 percent of the world‘s semiconductor chips locally, up from 40 percent in 1990. Semiconductor chips are the core components in the manufacture of automobiles to mobile phones.

The Chinese embassy in Washington opposes the US chip bill, calling it a revival of “Cold War mentality.”

Some U.S. chipmakers are already starting to suffer. Nvidia (Nvidia) and AMD (AMD) have been told they need to stop selling AI chips to China.

The restrictions have hit Nvidia hard, said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. He sees this policy as a warning shot to China.

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia said on Sept. 1 that U.S. officials asked it to stop exporting two of its top artificial intelligence chips to China, a move that could cripple Chinese companies’ ability to perform advanced computing such as image recognition and hinder Nvidia’s presence in the country. business.