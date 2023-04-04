Micron ends up in Beijing’s sights. The US microchip multinational is indeed the first foreign semiconductor firm to undergo a cybersecurity review by China, months after the US tech firm shut down its Dram design operations in Shanghai.

The investigation

The Chinese Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has announced that it has launched an investigation into Micron’s products intended for the domestic market “to safeguard the security of supply chains related to key IT infrastructures” and “prevent security risks”. Micron, based in Boise, in the US state of Idaho, clarified that it “is in contact with the Chinese authorities and is fully collaborating” with the investigations. “The company – continues a statement from the company – undertakes to conduct all its commercial activities with integrity and without compromise”. The cybersecurity review comes at a time of renewed tensions between the United States and China, hit in recent months by a series of restrictions on the supply of microchips by Washington and its allies.

China-Japan tension

Still with regard to chips, tensions are rising between Beijing and Tokyo. China warns the Land of the Rising Sun that it will respond “resolutely” if Tokyo “seriously” damages China‘s interests, after Japan’s decision to limit exports of 23 types of semi-conductor manufacturing equipment, in an alignment to US locations.

China, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, “hopes that Japan takes prudent decisions and does not add complicating factors to the mutual trust between China and Japan and to the relationship between the two countries”. If Japan, she added, “artificially restricts cooperation with China in the semi-conductor industry and seriously harms China‘s interests, China will not stand by and resolutely respond.”

Japan ban

The Japanese ban was also discussed in the weekend meeting in Beijing between the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, who criticized the move announced by Tokyo last week, as an attempt to ” containment” of China, led by the United States. Hayashi reiterated that the move “does not target any specific country” and expressed concern about the coercion suffered by foreign companies operating in China for the transfer of advanced technologies.

