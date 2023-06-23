Chito Verá will climb into the octagon against Cejudo

UFC. –

For Marlon “Chito” Vera, this matchup represents a chance for redemption and to show that he is ready to take on the best in the division. A win over Henry Cejudo would be a significant achievement in his career.

Marlon Vera prepares for his next fight.

Ecuadorian fighter Marlon “Chito” Vera is preparing for another of the great challenges of his UFC career. After accepting the challenge, Vera will face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in a bout scheduled for August 19 in Boston, United States. This fight represents a crucial opportunity for the manabita, who will seek to regain ground in the ranking after his recent loss to Cory Sandhagen. Having displayed his prowess in multiple matchups in the UFC, Marlon Vera has established himself as one of the most exciting contenders in the bantamweight division. His aggressive style and ability to finish fights have captivated fans of mixed martial arts, making him a respected fighter within the organization. However, Vera experienced a setback in his last fight against Sandhagen, in which he was defeated by unanimous decision. Despite that result, the Ecuadorian has shown in the past his ability to overcome adversity and come back stronger. Now, he will face a renowned opponent in Cejudo, which represents an ideal opportunity to resume his path to the top of the division. Henry Cejudo, known as “Triple C”, is a legendary fighter in the world of MMA. With an impressive track record, Cejudo has held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, becoming one of the few fighters to win two championships, in different categories. His aggressive style, combined with his Olympic wrestling experience, makes him a formidable challenge to any opponent. The confrontation between Vera and Cejudo promises to be a fight full of emotions and action. Both fighters are known for their aggressiveness in the Octagon.