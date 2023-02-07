A surprise was carried out by the authorities after a goat loaded with a ton of marijuana was discovered in the north of the department of Cauca.

The discovery was made by the Police and the Army when they carried out a control operation on the roads of this department.

According to information provided by the authorities, the uniformed officers stopped the ladder bus on the road that leads from the urban area of ​​the municipality of Caloto to the corregimiento of El Palo.

At the time of the operation, two men, 24 and 27 years old, were traveling in the car.

The find

The Commander of the Cauca Police, Colonel José Archila, indicated that when inspecting the upper part of the vehicle, the uniformed officers found two thousand packages of marijuana, which weighed one thousand kilograms.

Archila stated that “the driver of the vehicle, upon noticing the presence of the officials, stops and the two men get out with a suspicious attitude. It is at that moment when the verification is carried out and our uniformed officers find forty black tulas with the two thousand packages.

According to the official, those involved would have asked the officials for “collaboration” to allow them to pass the drug shipment.

The authorities also reported that apparently the drug was intended to be transported to the center of the country to be sold.

The two men were arrested and turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Likewise, the operations of the authorities are maintained throughout the department in order to prevent the trafficking and sale of drugs.

With this seizure, reported the Cauca Police, a heavy blow is dealt to drug trafficking in the region.

Photo: Cauca Police

