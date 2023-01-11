According to the first reconstruction by the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office which coordinates the investigations and which has opened a file for related documents, therefore without any suspects, Rosaria Candela, 74, a resident of Settimo Torinese, would have died after falling from a stretcher while he was in the emergency room of the Chivasso hospital.

But many important aspects of this story still remain to be clarified. The autopsy examination that could be ordered by the Eporediese judiciary will also be decisive.

The pensioner had arrived at the hospital a few days earlier following an aggravation of her already compromised clinical picture: she was suffering from an oncological pathology.

However, she would have already been examined by the emergency room doctors who still had to evaluate whether to admit her to the ward, or send her home where her husband was waiting for her. So she remained under observation.

The official statement made by Dr. Paolo Franzese, director of emergency and acceptance medicine and surgery, reads: «The lady fell during her hospitalization in the emergency room in an unexpected and unpredictable way. As required by law, we immediately reported it to the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation of the case”.

It remains to be understood if Rosaria Candela was alone at the time of the fall and why she tried to get up. From the ASL they let it be known that the cot where the woman was lying had the sides raised. However, even if the autopsy ruled out her death due to her fall, the intrinsic fact of a poor pensioner in very serious health conditions left alone remains serious.

And the situations of overcrowding in the Dea are well known, repeatedly denounced by the Nursind trade union, and the enormous amount of work that healthcare personnel have to bear, due to staff shortages.

Meanwhile, the investigations are covered by the utmost confidentiality. And nothing filters from the investigators. “It is a very delicate situation”, they limit themselves to saying from the company of the Carabinieri of Chivasso, which should have acquired the medical records of the patient who died in Chivasso. Silence even from the family. —