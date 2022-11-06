Home News Chivasso celebrating, Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion
Chivasso celebrating, Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion

Chivasso celebrating, Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion

CHIVASSO. Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP world champion. A race that did not start in a favorite position for Pecco Bagnaia, often traveled between the sixth and seventh position. A placement that, however, would not have precluded the conquest of the title, because the Chivassese rider only needed two points to win the MotoGP World Championship in Valencia, the last race of the 2022 season.

For the Chivasso champion, all in celebration, it was enough to cross the finish line in eighth position with his Ducati to become world champion.

