CHIVASSO. The Castelrosso vehicular underpass that Rete Ferroviaria Italiana built near the station in the hamlet was completed and opened to traffic, as part of the agreement that links it to the Municipality of Chivasso. The agreement provides for the total suppression of 5 level crossings of the Turin-Milan line through the construction of various replacement works. After the recent technical/administrative testing, the Municipality has come into possession of copies of the plant compliance certificates. «Among the observations raised by the Municipality – comments the mayor Claudio Castello – some concerned the horizontal signs, the hydraulic ducts, the activation of the emergency telephone signal generator and the adequate lighting of the pedestrian underpass. This last element was also implemented at my request in the hours immediately preceding the opening of the underpass. We care a lot about the safety, as well as the functionality, of the work in order to deliver a state-of-the-art service to citizens”.

