Crowd in the square

CHIVASSO. Two points are enough for Pecco Bagnaia to win the MotoGP World Championship in the last race of the 2022 season: all of Chivasso is in the square in front of the large screen of Piazza d’Armi to support their favorite for the 27 laps of the race that can decree the first victory for a Piedmontese and the second for an Italian after Valentino Rossi’s.

