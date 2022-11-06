Home News Chivasso in the square to support Pecco Bagnaia
News

Chivasso in the square to support Pecco Bagnaia

by admin
Chivasso in the square to support Pecco Bagnaia

Crowd in the square

CHIVASSO. Two points are enough for Pecco Bagnaia to win the MotoGP World Championship in the last race of the 2022 season: all of Chivasso is in the square in front of the large screen of Piazza d’Armi to support their favorite for the 27 laps of the race that can decree the first victory for a Piedmontese and the second for an Italian after Valentino Rossi’s.

00:12

See also  The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection investigated and prosecuted 4.09 million experts: guarding the dunghill and fighting flies | CCP's anti-corruption fight against tigers | Investigation and punishment of corrupt officials | More than 4 million

You may also like

Pordenone, the fashion show for the elderly in...

Ukraine: towards the sixth shipment of weapons, with...

It is rumored that the Inner Mongolian woman...

Mattarella: “We must pass on to young people...

Zhang Jing: There are hidden worries after Yan...

The commander of Humanity: “I only obey the...

Press Conference | According to the epidemic situation,...

Culture in mourning: Walter Liva, creator and historical...

The real agenda of the Italians ignores the...

Chivasso celebrating, Pecco Bagnaia is MotoGP world champion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy