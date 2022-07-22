chivasso

Covid positive patients in ordinary wards. It happened in the hospital in Chivasso, in the first days of July, in response to an overflow of positive patients in the emergency room, requiring immediate hospitalization. Even today there would be six of them in one department, plus others scattered around. To denounce the situation is the union of the nursing professions Nursind, which explains that at least one case has also occurred in Ivrea. It will be discussed in the meeting with the trade union representatives for Monday 25. “Compared to the previous summer periods – explains the provincial secretary Giuseppe Summa -, the number of positive Covid patients has increased. Fortunately, these are not serious forms, but which at present must still be isolated. The mix of positive and negative patients is a risky and dangerous choice. In fact, the possibility that outbreaks develop within the services and hospitals is almost certain, considering that many departments are not suitable for guaranteeing adequate spaces for the isolation of patients and it is difficult for hospitals to guarantee clean paths, in addition to the fact that if the health personnel in the departments is not increased, the management, not without risks, of the dirty and clean areas will be complicated ».

The Nursind had asked the health management to meet and, after days of silence, had threatened to contact the prefecture. “The activation of Covid beds within the” free “wards was determined by a sudden surge in the hyper influx of positive patients at the Dea (Emergency and Acceptance Departments) – writes the ASL / To4 in a note clarification – with immediate need for hospitalization due to the temporary saturation of the beds in the dedicated Covid wards. The hospital medical departments with the departments concerned, having verified the impossibility of immediate expansion of the Covid area at the Dea, identified some patients, selected for the absence of Covid symptoms, but with the presence only of positivity, who were placed in special areas identified in compliance with the normal protective measures already known and adopted, always to protect the prevention of further outbreaks. It was not, therefore, a definitive organizational choice but an action in response to a temporary criticality ».

As regards the comparison with the trade union representatives, the ASL / To4 states that “the Company remains as always available, should it be necessary, to integrate the missing resources”. –