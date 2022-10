Giuseppina Arena, originally from Montanaro, had lived for twenty years in the Coppina area of ​​Chivasso. Residents of the area still in disbelief. The woman she loved animals, she lived with two dogs and ten cats. A neighbor: “None of us slept a wink last night. Heartbreaking to see her animals taken away, her dog did not want to leave the house, but to wait there for the return of his mistress ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook