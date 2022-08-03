chivasso

Another piece for the construction of the community house: last Wednesday the city council approved the free loan agreement for the building in Viale Marconi 11 with Asl / To4 for the construction of this new reality. «The pandemic despite the sad and difficult pages experienced by all has taught us how important if not indispensable is a territorial network of hospital services and social services – commented the commissioner Fabrizio Debernardi -. The widespread distribution of services can enable citizens to take advantage of important services and can make a difference in the management of health crises ».

The Piedmont Region, in the implementation of the provisions of the ministry, has implemented an investment plan that provides for the construction of 91 houses of the community, one of which in Chivasso. The site is divided into two properties, one belonging to the ASL, the other to the municipality. The loan relates to the municipal part and will last 30 years and is the fundamental prerequisite for accessing the contributions of the Pnrr. After 30 years, the part of the property will return to municipal property. Ordinary maintenance and utilities will be borne by the ASL.

The project for the construction of the work will be followed by the technical offices of both entities. The Municipality has appointed a professional to draft the technical and economic feasibility project. The ASL will instead have to entrust the subsequent services (engineering, architecture and execution of the works). The project received funding of one million 485 thousand euros. This reality, in part already present and thus enhanced, will make it possible to provide services to the population with particular attention to the chronically ill. The structure will have an area of ​​800 square meters, will contain 10-15 clinics, a sampling point, basic diagnostic services, a reception point, service rooms. «The added value – explained the director Claudio Moretti – is the 24-hour opening, so the flow will be diluted. For the collection center there is no weakening of the services of the hospital collection center. This collection center is oriented. It is a starting point for following people with pathologies. It is not the chronically ill who have to go to the community house, but above all it is the operators who leave the community house to reach the patients “. The minority, which nevertheless voted in favor, raised some concerns regarding traffic and parking problems. –