News

Chivasso, the square rejoices for the victory of Pecco Bagnaia

The party

CHIVASSO. Pecco Bagnaia makes it. Two points were enough to win the MotoGP World Championship in the last race of the 2022 season: all of Chivasso took to the streets in front of the large screen of Piazza d’Armi to support their favorite for the 27 laps of the race that decreed the first victory for a Piedmontese. and the second for an Italian after that of Valentino Rossi. Bagnaia finished the race in eighth position with his Ducati.

