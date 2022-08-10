Home News Chivasso, tornado uncovered the Palalancia
Chivasso, tornado uncovered the Palalancia

Chivasso, tornado uncovered the Palalancia

Damage also inside, from today the safety measures will begin. Mayor Castello: “We will return it to the city soon”

Andrea Scutella

08 August 2022

The wind makes fun of the symbol of the fight against Covid in Chivasso, the largest vaccination hub of the ASL / To4. The Palalancia was uncovered by a whirlwind in the night between Saturday and Sunday, around one thirty. Firefighters, civil protection and the municipal technical office rushed to the scene to secure the area. Also reached by Deputy Mayor Pasquale Centin and Councilor Fabrizio Debernardi.

Passing in front of the structure it is possible to realize the violence of the storm that last night was felt throughout the Canavese area, even if in Ivrea, for example, it did not even rain. But the thunder could be heard in the distance. “In the middle of the night they wake you up and tell you that the Palalancia no longer has a roof – says commissioner Debernardi -. Run to see and the show is depressing. The roof ripped off by a whirlwind and the rooms flooded. Structure unusable, problems for sports associations but for all citizens. It will take a few months to fix everything, with an important cost. But as they say in these cases: “The important thing is that no one has been hurt”. The only evacuees from this exceptional event were a family of small bats, who flew up on the torn roof at 5 in the morning and found themselves homeless. We will find a way to intervene quickly ».

The mayor Claudio Castello promises speed in the operations of returning the building to the citizens. «I am strongly shocked – explains Castello – for the damage caused in the night by bad weather at the Palalancia, but I can assure you that there is all the political will not to deprive the city of the structure for too long. We will immediately focus on verifying and covering costs, times and methods to restore a system that plays a crucial role not only for the city, but for the entire surrounding area, in sport as it did in the extraordinary vaccination campaign against the pandemic. The official inspection will be held on Monday morning and the Palalancia could be secured during the week ». At the moment, however, the ordinance of unusability already issued on Sunday remains. «The coverage of the structure has been compromised – writes the Municipality in a press release – and, consequently, the rain has damaged the interior. In various parts, the sheet metal roofing has crumpled, while the underlying insulation elements have spilled into the street ». The safety measures, the press release underlines, may be completed as early as the week. But it will probably take longer to repair all the damage. The Palalancia returned to the municipality in 2011 and is used for sport in the city. During the fight against Covid it was the largest vaccination hub of the ASL / to4. –

(Silvia Alberto collaborated)

