Cho Hee-yeon, “deep responsibility…efforts to mitigate civil complaints” in the selection of elementary school teacher troupes :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeon Jin-hwan = Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon answers questions from lawmakers at the general meeting of the Education Committee held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the afternoon of the 28th. 2023.07.28. amin2@newsis.com

[세종=뉴시스]Reporter Kim Jeong-hyun = Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon repeatedly apologized on the 28th for the incident involving a teacher at Seoi Elementary School in Seoul, while promising to reduce malicious complaints.

Superintendent Cho attended a plenary meeting of the National Assembly’s Education Committee that afternoon and said, “We need to legislate to authoritatively deal with problematic behavior and high-risk students in schools.”

He said, “The Ministry of Education is reviewing the unification of complaint channels,” and “It is most important to institutionalize the official procedure so that parents (teacher) who complain of malicious complaints do not face-to-face, and we (Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education) also request it.”

On this day, members of the Education Committee continued to inquire about whether the city education office and the school had responded appropriately before the Seoi-cho teacher made an extreme choice.

According to data received from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education by Rep. Kyung-hee Jeong, the power of the people, the deceased teacher applied for counseling to the school a total of 10 times from May of last year to July of this year.

Two cases are related to the ‘pencil incident’ in which a student in the class of the deceased teacher drew another student’s forehead with a pencil. The deceased teacher said in a consultation that he was “surprised and horrified that the parents called his number several times,” and the school recommended that he “change his phone number.”

Rep. Chung pointed out to Deputy Prime Minister Lee Joo-ho of Social Affairs and Minister of Education, “It is also urgent to secure the right to defend teachers to respond to malicious complaints.”

Deputy Prime Minister Lee said, “I completely agree,” and emphasized, “In the measures to protect teacher authority in August, we will set up a system that is sufficiently adequate for malicious complaints so that teachers can be relieved so that new teachers are not exposed alone.”

Rep. Seo Byung-soo of People’s Power claimed that the deceased teacher requested a change of location three times after taking charge of the first grade teacher in a classroom located in a remote place with no windows and a warehouse.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Jeon Jin-hwan = Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho answers questions from members of the Education Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the afternoon of the 28th. On the right is Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education. 2023.07.28. amin2@newsis.com

In response, Superintendent Cho said, “Many schools in Gangnam are overcrowded,” and “I heard that (the classroom in charge of the deceased teacher) has a multipurpose room, so you can’t make windows.”

Ham Hye-seong, superintendent of the Seocho Office of Education in Gangnam, explained, “The class where the teacher died was a lunch room in the past, and when it was converted into a regular classroom, the school tried to expand the space by closing the warehouse and planning an extension.”

When Rep. Seo criticized again for not being able to adjust the placement of students to a nearby school with more space, Superintendent Ham explained, “(Distance commuting) also causes difficulties (placement) in other schools because of the commuting zone.”

Superintendent Cho said, “The issue of student placement is the subject of complaints from the city office of education, not the subject of direct complaints from parents and teachers.” That’s part of what’s being raised,” he said.

The Office of Education plans to support Seoi Elementary School in Seoul to rearrange the space where the second-year homeroom teacher was found dead.

At an elementary school in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, a teacher who was assaulted several times by a 6th grade male student who was diagnosed with emotional and behavioral disorder expressed his intention to file a criminal complaint through the School Teachers’ Authority Protection Committee.

In response, the Office of Education held a committee meeting on the 25th and decided whether to file a complaint after hearing the opinions of special education experts next month.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis dobagi@newsis.com

