Cho Yong-pil, ‘Daekyo Yakhak graduate’… Sophisticated yet simple dignity :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = “‘Feeling Of You’ has a refreshing and faint cold play atmosphere.”

“‘La’ is like a K-pop idol group song.”

‘King of Singer’ Cho Yong-pil (73)’s recently released EP ‘Road to 20-Prelude 2’, two new songs, ‘Feeling Of You’ and ‘Ra’ received favorable reviews and received favorable reviews. there is.

The pop rock ‘Feeling of You’ has a refreshing 8-bit rhythm, a variety of synth sounds, and a neat chorus. It is evaluated that the music of the Britpop band ‘Coldplay’ comes to mind. Cho Yong-pil participated in composing with foreign composers. The two members of the band ‘The Great Birth’, guitarist Choi Hee-seon and keyboardist Choi Tae-wan, also play cheerfully. In particular, Cho Yong-pil’s simple voice, which does not feel senility at all, suits synth pop rock well. Above all, the voice was not processed.

‘Ra’, in which a large number of foreign composers participated, is a progressive house genre that Cho Yong-pil first challenged, and his musical spectrum can be confirmed. The intense synth base, beats, and FX effects remind us of the recently popular K-pop atmosphere. The younger generation is responding that it is a sensuous song that suits the group ‘NCT’ unit ‘Do Jae-jung’ who released a new song.

The genre of Cho Yong-pil’s song is so sophisticated, and the build quality is also elegant. It is a misconception that he follows his youthful fashion very well. Cho Yong-pil himself is trendy. It has the power to make the latest sounds and trends one’s own by planting them in one’s own garden rather than just imitating them. It proves how much he studied and researched. In a word, it is ‘refined craftsmanship sound’. It is a wonder of an old singer who celebrated the 55th anniversary of his debut this year. Borrowing the title of the famous novel of the same name, ‘Benjamin Button’s Time Goes Backward’, there is even a saying that ‘Cho Yong-pil’s time goes backwards’.

The reason why Cho Yong-pil’s trendyness is evaluated more highly is because it is finished with plainness rather than fancy technique. This can be summarized as Daegyo Yakzol (大巧若拙). This is a place borrowed from TZUSOO, a VR artist and visual artist at Princess Computer, a music video studio based in Berlin, Germany. She also won the best music video award at the International Animation Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany. This time she directed the music video for ‘Feeling of You’.

Daqiao Yakzul, quoted by Director Chushu, is a word from Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching, which means that very skillful workmanship looks rather clumsy, but clumsiness does not mean that you are not familiar with it. It should be interpreted as ‘innocent as a child’. For example, the artist who is best suited for ‘Daekyo Yakhak’ is Pablo Picasso, a legendary Spanish-born painter who says, “I have dedicated my life to learning how to draw like a child.” In the end, it means that he has reached the stage where he can abandon artificial technique and return to innocence. Director Choo Soo also made a fairytale-like music video after seeing such childlikeness in Cho Yong-pil and his songs.

The lyrics for these two new songs were all written by lyricist Kim Eana. Lyricist Kim also wrote the lyrics for “Like the Serengeti” and “In a Moment” from the single “Road to Twenty-Prelude 1” released last November. The previous two singles were also included in Cho Yong-pil’s EP, so all four songs on this album were written by lyricist Kim.

“We’re together like this / The future is endlessly stretched out for you / The feeling of you / To the dawn that overcame the darkness / Above the sky that pushed away the rain, for you / The feeling of you too ‘Feeling of You’, which ends with ‘The feeling of you’, is a hopeful song.

“Now, we / we walk different paths / each of our times / towards somewhere far away / trusting in you more than anyone else / moving this world again / as if it were the beginning / your steps lightly” ‘Ra’ also sings about solidarity while supporting each other’s path.

The impressive attitude of these two songs is that they contain instructive content, but there is no dogmatic or teaching tone at all. It is the result of the combination of the attitude of Cho Yong-pil, who is humble even though he is a giant, and the careful writing style of lyricist Kim.

In particular, ‘Instant’, which sang the moment of creating a new huge universe between people, and ‘Like the Serengeti’, a message of support for those who live without hesitation in a world with infinite opportunities, form one worldview. It is a place of solidarity that can be created together, not one-sidedly instilling the importance of supporting people and each other.

Excellent lyrics enter through the door of metaphor and come out through the door of reality, and lyricist Kim’s sense is to draw out various thoughts plainly without boasting with skill. It forms a point of contact with Cho Yong-pil’s worldview, which shows that entering a deeper state can rather come out through the ultimate minimalistic door.

The image of Cho Yong-pil, who embraces and speaks the language of songs that are still fresh like this, is also well melted in the music video for ‘Feeling of You’ directed by director Choo Soo.

It is an animation that stands out with its vibrant primary colors. Influenced by Cho Yong-pil’s representative songs ‘The Leopard of Kilimanjaro’ and ‘I Can’t Find the Oriole’, I used the design of a tiger and a magpie from the Korean traditional folktale ‘Jakhodo’. Avatar characters with a similar appearance, such as Cho Yong-pil’s signature guitar and glasses, also appear. The music video depicts the journey of these three characters together.

In the commentary video of ‘Feeling of You’ released on the music platform Melon, director Choo Soo said of Cho Yong-pil’s avatar, “I made a character that is not bound by the times while looking at photos of him who have been active for a very long time.” The way he plays the guitar freely is sexy, so I designed it to capture that look.”

Regarding the other two main characters in the music video, he said, “The magpie is a symbol of bringing good news in Korea, and the tiger is a mountain spirit.” He added, “I got a motif from a folktale that says that when the two work together, they push away bad energy. Cho Yong-pil’s hit song I will make a very interesting connection in ‘Leopard of Kilimanjaro’ and ‘I can’t find a oriole’ and design it as a folk painting.”

A hidden detail in the music video is a magpie sleeping or resting on the tiger’s head even though it has the ability to fly alone. Director Chu-soo said that he wanted to melt the fact that he was going through a difficult journey together. In addition, he said that the ‘Daegyo Yakzol’ mentioned above is also an oriental itinerant thought that is different from the linear western thought, and that is why the background of the music video was expressed as a Mureungdowon, which feels like an oriental landscape painting.

Working with Cho Yong-pil this time was new to director Choo-soo, who is popular among the MZ generation. “I liked the song so much that I became assimilated with music myself. I listened to it with other musicians in Germany, and there were so many stories that it was so fresh and good that it was hard to figure out what age group and what kind of music the singer was doing. He fell in love with his temperament.” He said, “I respect the attitude of an artist who does not settle for his strengths and challenges new and difficult things. This work has given me strength and courage in my personal life as well.”

Cho Yong-pil’s youthful spirit of challenge can be felt even offline. This new song will be released at ‘2023 Cho Yong-pil & Great Birth’, which will be held at the main stadium of Daegu Stadium on the 27th of the same month as the Jamsil Sports Complex Olympic Main Stadium on May 13th. The EP physical album can be found at online and offline music stores and concert sites nationwide from the start of the performance.

