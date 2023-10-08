Cho Yong-pil, ‘the best singer of our time’ chosen by critics :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

IU, the only person born in the 90s to be in the top 10

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = ‘King of Singer’ Cho Yong-pil has become ‘the best singer of our time’ as selected by domestic pop music critics.

Cho Yong-pil ranked first in the list of ‘IZM’s Best Singers of Our Time’ released by the music webzine ‘IZM’ through its YouTube channel ‘Music Uncle Im Jin-mo’ on the 4th and 6th.

Critic Lim Jin-mo said, “He is the symbol of a singer in the minds of our people for three generations, so he is the King of Singer.”

‘Ism’ is a webzine led by critic Lim. Thirty-nine critics, including fourteen current and twenty-five former writers, participated in this survey. The focus was on singers who had an influence on the domestic popular music scene since the 1960s.

2nd place is Lee Mi-ja, 3rd place is Kim Gwang-seok, 4th place is Na Hoon-a, and 5th place is IU. Kim Gun-mo and Lee So-ra are tied for 6th place, Park Jung-hyun and Lee Seung-cheol are tied for 8th place, and Lim Jae-beom are 10th place. Among these, IU’s age is not low as this year marks her 15th debut anniversary, but she is the only one born in the 90s to enter the top 10, attracting attention.

