Chochó Massacre: Firm sentence of 29 years to Colonel Núñez

The strength of the probative material presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation allowed a criminal circuit judge to confirm the sentence of 29 years in prison against Colonel Benjamín Darío Núñez Jaramillo for his responsibility in the death of three young people, in events that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Chochó (Sucre).

Through a pre-agreement, Núñez Jaramillo accepted his responsibility for the crimes of aggravated homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty, ideological falsehood in a public document; and concealment, alteration or destruction of probative material.

The investigation led by prosecutors from the Collective Homicide Group determined that it was the sentenced man who shot the young people inside an official vehicle.

It was also verified that the day of the events the victims were detained on a public highway, beaten, and forced to get into the police vehicle. These orders were issued by Núñez Jaramillo, by then operational commander of the National Police in Sucre.

The evidence material shows that on the way from the place of detention to the Police Station in Sincelejo, the convicted man shot the three defenseless young men with his gun. They were then taken to the hospital where they arrived lifeless.

After the crime, the colonel asked the uniformed officers who witnessed what happened to record false information in the respective reports to pass off the three young men as members of a criminal structure that had recently murdered a uniformed officer in Sampués (Sucre).

In addition, it was determined that it had an effect so that the holes and traces left in the vehicle by the use of the firearm were hidden, to try to divert the investigations.

Colonel Núñez must also pay a fine of 100 current monthly legal minimum wages and serve his sentence in the detention center defined by INPEC.