Chocó community mothers protest

Chocó community mothers protest

Image taken from Citará News.

The community mothers of Chocó began an indefinite strike today, demanding that the national government formalize its employment with the State, as President Petro promised during his campaign.

They also ask to increase the budget to improve the quality of services and the nutritional conditions of children, and to establish an old age subsidy that is decent for community mothers who are over 57 years of age.

“For 35 years we have supported this program and we are tired of labor exploitation. The government says nothing to pension our compañeras. We do not want more outsourcing. The strike is indefinite until Petro sits down to negotiate,” said Siris Leonor Cuesta, leader of the Chocó community mothers.

