Chocó continues as one of the least competitive departments in Colombia

The Departmental Competitiveness Index (IDC) 2023, prepared by the Private Competitiveness Council and the Universidad del Rosario, was released, and Chocó continues to be one of the least competitive departments in Colombia.

This is the tenth consecutive report on the results of the Departmental Competitiveness Index (IDC) for the 32 departments of the country and the city of Bogotá.

Among other aspects, the IDC evaluates 108 indicators, including health, education, infrastructure, fiscal management, security, ICT adoption, financial system, sophistication and diversification, and innovation, fixed Internet bandwidth, financial inclusion, diversification of the export basket, and researchers per capita, labor market, environmental sustainability.

The Chocó in the IDC 2023 ranked 29th and had a score of 3.08. Although it improved slightly, since in 2022 it was ranked 30th and had a score of 2.8, it continues in the last positions of the national measurement.

In the first five positions of the IDC 2023 are Bogotá DC and the departments of Antioquia, Atlántico, Risaralda and Valle del Cauca.

For their part, the last positions in the competitiveness measurement are occupied by Chocó (position 29 and score of 3.08), Amazonas (position 30 and score 2.96), Vaupés (position 31 and score 2.85), Guainía (position 32 and score 2.60) and, finally, Vichada, in last place with a score of 1.78.