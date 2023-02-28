Home News Chocó, first in cases of children with malnutrition: Unicef
The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) reported that Chocó is the department that reports the most cases of malnutrition, taking into account the total population of children under five years of age.

Bogotá is also on the list of nutrition problems at the national level.

Malnutrition encompasses undernutrition, low weight for height, stunting, vitamin or mineral imbalances, overweight, obesity, and diet-related noncommunicable diseases.

“When we look at it in total numbers, then some data comes out such as La Guajira and Bogotá, where more cases of malnutrition are reported. If we look at it with reference to the number of children under five years of age, departments such as Chocó, Vichada and La Guajira are the ones with the highest prevalence of malnutrition,” explained Saula Osorio, a UNICEF official.

She pointed out that there are ways for those nutritional problems that can occur in children under five years of age to be avoided from pregnancy.

One of the recommendations she made is that maternal nutrition be guaranteed during pregnancy, while she added that exclusive breastfeeding should be maintained during the first six months to avoid nutritional disorders in children.

He concluded that in Colombia the main problem related to food problems is malnutrition, but warned that an increase in cases of obesity and anemia has also been reported, and highlighted the importance of taking these diseases into account in the plan to combat malnutrition.

