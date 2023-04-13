‘Travel of light’, this will be the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims in Chocó

Next Friday, April 14, starting at 8:00 am, there will be a ‘tour of light’ in commemoration of the victims of the armed conflict. Attendees will wear white t-shirts and yellow candles, to honor their memory and highlight their transformative power.

The department of Chocó reports 259,251 victims, according to the Single Registry of Victims (RUV), of the armed conflict that, for decades, have experienced multiple victimizing events that have affected the Chocoan jungles and their territories, where the Unit for Victims, through of his work, advances in the integral reparation of the victims of this area of ​​the country.

Therefore, the central activity of this commemoration called ‘Light tour’ will take place next Friday, April 14, starting at 8 in the morning. Approximately 700 victims of the Chocó armed conflict will be accompanied there, who will wear white t-shirts and yellow candles, as a symbol of clarity, wisdom, memory and reflection.

There will be a tour of the asphalt ring, which begins at the Regional Center for Attention to Victims-CRAV and will go to the Malecón in Quibdó, a place where other activities will take place, including an ancestral ritual around a mandala and the presentation of a theatrical play.

“The Unit for Victims, from the territorial office in Chocó, joins this date of commemoration, working hand in hand with the victims because it is very important to remember what happened and contribute to the changes that are taking place from the victims and they contribute to the construction of peace that is being advanced in the country. In this way, the transforming power is in that union, in that strength, in that resilience that the Chocoano people have shown during all these years of armed conflict that they have suffered,” said Sandra Viviana Alfaro, Chocó (E) territorial director.