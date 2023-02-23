Home News Chocó has won both of its matches in the national under-15 tournament
Chocó has won both of its matches in the national under-15 tournament

Chocó has won both of its matches in the national under-15 tournament

In Bogotá, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, the qualifying phase of group 6 of the Men’s Under 15 National Championship will take place from February 21 to 27, made up of the teams from Amazonas, Chocó, Guainía, Guajira and Guaviare, of which those who occupy the first two places will go to the semifinal.

After the second date, Chocó and Guajira lead the group, each with 6 points. with 2 games played and won.

On the first date, they beat Guaviare 2-0, with goals from Miguel Opua and Cristian Palacios, and on the second they thrashed Guainía 8-0, with 4 goals from Keiver Córdoba, 3 from Cristian Palacios and 1 from Airo Lemus. With the results, he is the top scorer in the group, with 10 goals scored and a clean sheet.

Guajira have also won the two games played, the first 2-1 against Amazonas and the second 3-0 against Guaviare, so they share the lead with Chocó, with the same score, but fewer goals scored, only 5 and 1 against.

