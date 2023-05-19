Chocó: land restitution in Medio Atrato, Istmina, Bagadó and Bojayá

The technical teams of the Land Restitution Unit will arrive in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Medio Atrato, Istmina, Bagadó and Bojayá to begin the study of the requests for abandoned and/or abandoned properties due to violence.

In addition, the suspension of 23 restitution requests was lifted in Sipí and Nóvita, municipalities that belong to Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET).

The decision was made during the session of the Local Restitution Operating Committee (COLR), coordinated by the Territorial Directorate of the Land Restitution Unit, URT, Bogotá, which included the participation of the Titan Task Force, of the National Army , the National Police, as well as various entities of the Public Ministry. The space was decisive for the reparation process for the victims because the favorable concept of security was achieved to begin the study of restitution requests.

This is possible thanks to the favorable concept of security and the work carried out by the multidisciplinary technical team of the Territorial Directorate of Bogotá, which is in charge of the department of Chocó.

Similarly, the URT has held events aimed at the communities to promote pedagogy on the process of comprehensive reparation for victims and receive restitution requests. In this task, the URT, the Government of Chocó, the Istmina mayor’s office and the National Land Agency, worked together, creating a propitious environment for the population to approach and trust their institutions and have clear information that allows them to claim their rights. rights.