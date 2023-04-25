Home » Chocó Manakin – Chocó7días.com
The Chocó Manakin or Chocó Manakin (Cryptopipo litae) is a species of passerine bird in the Piprididae family, one of the two belonging to the genus Cryptopipo, previously treated as a group of subspecies of the green manakin (Cryptopipo holochlora). It is native to Chocó and in general to Chocó Biogeographic (southeast of Panama, Chocó, Pacific coast of Colombia and northern Ecuador).

It is distributed from the southeast of Panama, southward, along the western slope of the Andes of Colombia, to the central west of Ecuador.

The natural habitat of this species is the understory of humid forests, in lowlands or in the hills, below 1,500 m altitude.

The species Cryptopipo litae was first described by the Austrian ornithologist Carl Eduard Hellmayr in 1906 under the scientific name of subspecies Chloropipo holochlora litae; the type locality is: “Lita, 3000 ft. [c. 915 m]Imbabura, Ecuador».

The female generic name “Cryptopipo” is made up of the Greek words “kruptos” which means “hidden”, “dark”, and “pipo, pipōn”, a small unidentified bird; and the name of the species «litae», refers to the type locality: Lita, Imbabura, Ecuador.​

The present species was treated as a group of subspecies of the green manakin (Cryptopipo holochlora), but they were separated based on morphological and vocalization differences, which was followed by the main classifications.​

The main differences pointed out to justify the separation are: the upper parts are yellow-green and not leaf green; throat, breast and flanks grayer (dark olive); male has larger bill; the song is very different, a soft thin whistle, initially rising sharply and then falling in timbre, the song of C. holochrora is a rising whistle.​

