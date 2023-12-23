Choco native John Arias, the third best player in the Club World Cup

Quibdoseño Jhon Arias Andrade was designated as the third best player in the Club World Cup (bronze ball), only surpassed by Rodrigo Hernández (gold ball) and Kyle Walker (silver ball).

Great player, figure of Fluminense and the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian midfielder was awarded the bronze ball after his performance against Manchester City and Al-Ahly.

Jhon Arias was one of the most outstanding players in the Brazilian team, in their match against Manchester City.

Dream season for Arias with Fluminense. The Colombian, who appears in the Brazilian team’s first Copa Libertadores title, arrived at the Club World Cup as the engine of the midfield in Fernando Diniz’s scheme. In the semi-final, he opened the scoring and led his team to victory in a close match against a difficult Al-Ahly.

In the 4-0 win against Manchester City, Arias was one of Fluminense’s highest ratings by SofaScore. The midfielder, who had a rating of 6.5 in the final, played all 90 minutes, had a passing accuracy of 91%, made a key pass and completed three dribbles.

