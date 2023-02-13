The Chocó owl or vermiculated owl (Megascops centralis) is a species of owl in the Strigidae family.

As its name suggests, a large part of its range is in the Chocó. It is also found in moist lowland forests in western Ecuador, western Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The Roraima owl, the Guatemalan scops owl, and the vermiculated scops owl are very similar in appearance, but easily separated by voice.

The Chocó owl is a small, cryptically marked, yellow-eyed owl of lowland tropical forest. Tends to stay well hidden in the understory. Not easily identifiable just by looking at it, but it is the only Megascops in most of its range and within its habitat.

Its song is a vibrant trill that can easily be mistaken for a toad or an insect. Plumage ranges from greyish-brown to reddish.