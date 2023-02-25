Home News Chocó promotes tourism potential in the Anato-2023 Showcase
News

Chocó promotes tourism potential in the Anato-2023 Showcase

With more than twenty exhibitors, including service providers from the tourism sector and the assistance of the Secretaries of Culture, Economic Development and Cabinet, the stand of the Department of Chocó was presented within the framework of version No. 42 of the Anato Nacional Tourist Showcase , which takes place in Bogotá, from February 22 to 24.

“Chocó, the Jungle of the Two Seas” is named after stand 520, where visitors find different tourist experiences, especially nature and cultural tourism, on routes such as Nuquí, Bahía Solano, Acandí, Quibdó and for the first time, Juradó.

“We want this experience to be sustainable not only economically, but also environmental and social,” said Ruth Martínez “Chachita.” “This year we are emphasizing the ancestral,” added the tourism coordinator, Flower Rodríguez.

The Quibdó mayor’s office has shown the ten tourist signaling points donated by Rap Pacífico distributed in different attractions of the city and a welcome panel located at El Caraño Airport, as well as the technology for virtual reality points.

A delegation from the Department’s tourism sector, made up of the Secretary of Economic Development and Natural Resources, met with the Vice Minister of Tourism, Arturo Bravo, within the framework of the last day of the Anato Showcase No. 42, where the importance of installing a technical table in the territory that allows progress in a development agenda for the tourism sector, with a differential approach agreed with the communities and local authorities.

At the meeting, the high government official was also asked to accompany and support so that the sentence of the Court that prohibits sport fishing, which will substantially affect the economy of the Municipalities of Nuquí and Bahía Solano, is NOT finalized.

The vice minister, for his part, agreed to review with his team of advisors the documentation that argues the effects that the sentence may cause, as well as to articulate the agenda to install the proposed technical table; He added that his portfolio is about to launch a call to finance community tourism projects, for which he urged them to participate in it.

Likewise, the municipal administration of Juradó requested support to advance initiatives such as the construction of the pier in Punta Ardita, completion of the airport and a 7 km road connection between the municipal capital and Punta Ardita to boost tourism and the living conditions of the inhabitants of this area. Finally, it was agreed to include the township of Tutunendo-Quibdó and the municipality of Acandí in the pilots of the “Zero Use of Plastic” project.

