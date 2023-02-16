The probative material provided by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed three people to be sentenced for their responsibility in the crime of conspiracy to commit a crime.

These are isolated events in which Giraldo Isarama Pedroza, Jhon Fredy Moya Chaverra, alias Sastre, and Jabian Alfredys Macías Palacios, alias Magiver, were prosecuted.

The first case relates to 19-year-old Isarama Pedroza, who was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in prison. This person was captured wearing garments for the exclusive use of the Military Forces and carrying a rifle with two magazines, 386 cartridges for it.

They also found a multipurpose vest, four bracelets alluding to the Baudo Front of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, a block of cocaine and 142 ballots of the same substance. The capture was carried out by the National Navy after a fight with the Clan del Golfo in the corregimiento of Arusí in Nuquí (Chocó).

The second fact has to do with Jhon Fredy Moya Chaverra, alias Sastre, 46 years old. This man must pay a sentence of 4 years and 4 months in prison, after being found responsible for the crime of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime for manufacturing, trafficking and carrying firearms.

The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated that alias Sastre was part of an organization dedicated to the sale of narcotics at home and at fixed points in the San José and 33rd Street sectors of the Kennedy neighborhood in Quibdó (Chocó).

Finally, Jabian Alfredys Macías Palacios, alias Magiver was sentenced to 4 years in prison for belonging to the illegal structure called Los Únicos que delinquen in Tadó (Chocó). Said organization, apparently, is dedicated to selling narcotics in Tadó and other neighboring municipalities.

The convicted person has three investigations for drug trafficking, manufacture or possession, one for conspiracy to commit crimes for drug trafficking purposes and another for domestic violence. The sentence must pay in a detention center.