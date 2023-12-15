Home » Chocó: protocol for the use of naidí (milpesos)
Chocó: protocol for the use of naidí (milpesos)

With the support of the Alexander Von Humboldt Biological Resources Research Institute, progress is being made in the development of the protocol for the use of Naidí (Euterpe oleracea), also called Milpesos.

On November 22 and 23, a practical theoretical workshop was held in naidizales of the La Soledad – Río Quito community, where six community councils under the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca CVC, the EPA Buenaventura, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, IIAP, WWF, Codechocó officials, Mesa Forestal and enterprises that produce and transform Naidí into fruit and palm hearts.

The Naidí or Milpesos is one of the forest species most used by the communities of Chocó for commercial purposes, especially those located in the community councils of Bajo Baudó, which is why the Humboldt Institute is supporting the development of this protocol, which It is necessary to guarantee the sustainable use and management of the Naidí.

The development of this protocol is being carried out jointly with the CVC and it is expected that the other CARs in the Pacific region can adopt it, since they are territories that share Naidí populations, with the same ecological characteristics.

Arnold Rincón, director of Codechocó, assured that the forests of Chocó offer various benefits to communities, which is why it is important to advance in the formulation and adoption of instruments that guarantee the sustainable use of timber and non-timber resources.

It is expected that the structuring of the Naidí protocol will be completed in six months and will be socialized with the communities.

