Chocó: supervision of early childhood care

With the purpose of guaranteeing the right to initial education and food in early childhood, promoting their well-being and integral development, the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) carries out supervision and follow-up days in the service units that operate in the Choco Department.

In the supervision visits that have been carried out in the municipalities of Bajo Baudó, Nuquí, Riosucio, Bahía Solano, Lloró, Belén de Bajirá, Atrato, Cértegui, Tadó, Istmina, Carmen de Atrato, Cantón de San Pablo and Quibdó, the ICBF evaluates and monitors the programs and guides the human talent that cares for girls, boys and pregnant women with the aim of guaranteeing their rights.

Each one of the conferences is developed with an open space for formal and participatory dialogue between the ICBF, local authorities, leaders of the Afro, indigenous, peasant communities and service providers, in order to generate a synergy that allows guaranteeing comprehensive care. girls and boys between the ages of 0 and 5 years.

