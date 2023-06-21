Chocó: The ceasefire with the ELN does not provide peace of mind to the communities of San Juan

afterr BEATRIZ VALDÉS CORREA. Consonant*.

Leaders of the communities of this Chocó region insist that the agreement does not ensure that the guerrillas do not continue to clash with other groups in their territory, nor that they do not threaten people or raid their towns. The social organizations ask that the acts prohibited during the cessation be defined as soon as possible and that the conversations with other groups advance.

On June 18, the Process of Black Communities (PCN) reported through a statement that 357 people from the communities of Buenas Brisas, Barranconcito and San Agustín, in the municipality of Sipí, had to be displaced due to a confrontation between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (Agc), also called the Gulf Clan. The ELN guerrillas maintain control over almost the entire San Juan region, in southern Chocó, but in municipalities such as Sipí, Nóvita and Istmina, in the San Juan river basin, the AGC have entered to dispute the power of the warfare. Confrontations like this show that the bilateral and temporary ceasefire that the Colombian government agreed with the ELN does not represent a relief for the people of this region, since the war between the guerrillas and other armed groups continues, and civilians continue to be left in the middle.

The cessation is not yet a reality. In Havana, where the third cycle of negotiations with the guerrillas took place, it was defined that on July 6 the offensive (non-defensive) operations of the Public Force against the ELN would cease, and vice versa, and that on August 3 they would formally begin. the ceasefire, which would last for 180 days. This means that during this period, military actions between the two sides, such as confrontations, ambushes and bombings, must be stopped. This does not guarantee that the ELN will not enter communities, threaten leaders, collect extortion or kidnap people, since the ceasefires contemplate only military actions. In addition, it does not include actions that may be generated against other armed groups, such as the Agc.

For this reason, the Chocoana organizations had insisted on moving forward with a multilateral cessation, but since the beginning of the year the talks with groups such as the AGC, the Segunda Marquetalia and the Central General Staff have been breaking down. The request was based on the fact that as long as the violence between all the groups that are present in the territory does not stop, the population will continue to live at war. Faced with the impossibility of materializing this proposal, the organizations insisted on a cessation of hostilities, which differs from the ceasefire in that actions that affect civilians, such as kidnapping, extortion and threats, are also stopped. There was no progress on this proposal either.

Father Albeiro Parra, spokesman for the Pacific Regional Coordination, which is an alliance of ethnic-territorial organizations with the Catholic Church, says that the communities have welcomed the agreed ceasefire with hope but, for him, the situation is defined in a phrase: “of the drowned, the hat.” He refers to the fact that although a pact was not reached in which all the groups stopped offensive actions among themselves and against the civilian population, but at least it was agreed that the Army and the ELN would not attack each other.

Eln graffiti in El Noventa, rural area of ​​Quibdó in November 2022.

According to Tatiana Prada, a researcher at the Ideas for Peace Foundation, the ELN did not give in on the point of hostilities, citing economic reasons. “The ELN has a series of arguments, which I don’t think are the ones we want to hear, regarding its financing as a group and its relationship with the communities. The only way this could be agreed upon is at the table itself, and it would already be a competition for another of the dialogue cycles, but it seems that the ELN’s position, to start with, is that they are not willing, ”she affirms.

Despite this, the communities hope that in the month and a half remaining to implement the cessation there will be progress, for example, in defining what are other prohibited acts within the cessation or how to guarantee the safety of the leaders who will participate in the National Participation Committee that was agreed

“We understand that the military comes first, but it is that they are fighting in the territories of our communities, that is why we ask for a ceasefire that really benefits the communities, not the armed groups”, affirms the representative of the Church. To this extent, the requests of the organizations are to stop the planting of antipersonnel mines and explosive devices, as well as to guarantee the aid mechanisms for the communities of territories in which confrontations are taking place and to take advantage of the cessation to bring services and institutional presence. where there isn’t.

Violence does not let up in San Juan

Displacement in Sipí embodies the communities’ greatest fear: that clashes between groups will displace, confine, or put their lives at risk. Tatiana Prada affirms that in the south of Chocó, especially in the San Juan region, there is a great risk of confrontation with the Agc. “That is the region that the Clan del Golfo has not been able to fully co-opt or establish its territorial control. In this particular scenario of Chocó, the areas that are not yet part of the Clan del Golfo are areas of dispute, ”she explains. The risk is that as long as that dispute continues, communities will continue to be affected.

But the violence still persists in places where only the ELN is present. The indigenous people of the Mondó Mondocito reservation, in Tadó, have been confined for almost two months. According to Governor Álvaro Valencia, the population cannot go to the mountains to look for food, and has chosen to make small crops near the houses to have something to eat. In addition, the leaders are threatened. “The ceasefire is important for the indigenous people, but we ask them to leave us alone. The territory has antipersonnel mines. We need that cessation to be seen here. If they negotiate there, let them pay attention in our Chocó, ”he says.

The governor makes this request because from the antipersonnel mine explosion on May 7 and another that injured four soldiers, the community fears that their territory is infested with explosives, so people only dare to walk on the main road or near their homes. In this part of Chocó, according to the Public Force, the only group that is present is the ELN, which is why their request is made to them. This actor is also attributed the burning of three buses on the Quibdó-Pereira highway, a fact that paralyzed public transport for several days.

The installation of explosive devices is one of the requests to which other voices join, such as the organizations that make up the Humanitarian Coordinator. Lina Mejía, human rights coordinator of the Corporación Vivamos Humanos, explains that in this instance they have discussed the need to define what other prohibited acts will be within the dismissal. “So far we have the minimum: International Humanitarian Law is the frame of reference, and this has as priority the protection of the civilian population. From there we hope that the prohibited acts will emerge ”, she affirms. “Situations as minimal as the fact that mines are not planted, that there are mechanisms to avoid confinements, so that the ELN does not enter the reservations or community councils, that threats are minimized, that there is no presence on main and secondary routes… minimum requirements for the protection of the civilian population”, he adds.

Added to this is the fact that most of the communities where the confrontations take place are far away, can only be accessed by waterway, and have no cell phone signal. This brings to the table the need to establish monitoring and verification mechanisms that include them, as well as the ELN’s commitment not to threaten or stigmatize leaders who make complaints about violations of the ceasefire or hostile acts.

In this cessation, verification and monitoring will be the responsibility of the UN and the Episcopal Conference, two entities that have accompanied the communities. Father Albeiro Parra affirms that during the cessation, the Church will remain close to the communities, but he calls on the ELN to respect the verification. “The ethnic authorities, that is, delegates from the community councils and councils, should communicate what is happening in their territories, but the fear is that the armed groups and even the Public Force will single them out or stigmatize them. It must be agreed who is going to guarantee the protection”.

From the Humanitarian Coordinator, which will be part of the National Committee for Civil Society Participation during the dismissal, they emphasize that the elements established by the communities should be taken into account, such as humanitarian agreements and early community alerts.

The hope: extend the cessation

Although the announcement of the ceasefire has brought hope, people are prudent when it comes to talking about expectations. Yirson Ledezma, representative of Tadó, has closely followed the consequences of the burning of buses and the installation of mines in the municipality, for this reason he clearly states: “the mere speech of the cessation and the dialogue that is being explored with the ELN has already It is a way of generating less violence, that is what one would think, but we have noticed that currently the ELN is moving away from that purpose, which is the cessation of hostilities”.

That is why what people expect is for the talks to advance and the ceasefire to be extended to a cessation of hostilities. That with the Eln. However, the total peace policy proposes advancing in negotiations or submission with other armed groups. The population hopes that the talks with the Agc and with the Central General Staff will be resumed to achieve a multilateral cessation.

While that happens, there is only one request: that the government reach the conflict zones with services: demining, health, education and food security. “That they clear our territory,” says Álvaro Valencia. “The mines are in San Juan, in Bojayá and everywhere. The ELN knows where they put those mines, why don’t they demine? Or the government, let them do it”, says Father Albeiro Parra.

*Consonante is a communication medium that produces information on municipalities considered information deserts in Colombia by the hand of a network of citizens trained in local journalism. Consonante is a project of the Foundation for the Freedom of the Press. Visit our website at www.consonante.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

