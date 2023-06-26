Chocó: they enable registration in 429 positions to vote in the next elections

The National Registry of Civil Status enables registration of citizens in 429 polling stations in the department of Chocó to vote in the 2023 territorial elections

For nine days, from July 5 to July 13, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, citizens will be able to register their citizenship card to vote in the elections on October 29, in more than 429 positions rural and urban voting stations of the department.

▪ The polling stations, where citizens traditionally exercise their right to vote, are added to the offices of the Registrar’s Office at the national level and to the 5 Mobile Registration Points, set up throughout the department of Chocó.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected, once the electoral census for these elections is established, that is, after September 29, 2023 .

The National Registry of Civil Status strengthens its capacity to serve citizens who need to complete the registration process to vote in the 2023 territorial elections, enabling registration for nine days, from July 5 to July 13, in more than 429 polling stations, located in rural and urban areas of the department.

It should be noted that within the polling stations that the National Registry of Civil Status will enable for the registration of citizens, there are not the departmental census posts or those polling stations that are closed, since they do not have the infrastructure to get more voters.

The more than 429 polling stations, where service will be provided from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, are added to the offices of the Registry at the national level and the 5 Mobile Registration Points throughout the department of Chocó, which They will continue to operate normally.

At the offices of the Registry, the office hours are from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at the Mobile Registration Points, which also work from Monday to Friday. schedules can be consulted at:

Only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this election day and have a foreigner’s identity card with resident status. in current state, issued by Colombian Migration.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

Posts not enabled:

Census position IE Rogerio Velásquez (Megaschool) Quibdó

IE Manuel Cañizales Quibdó

Post Anayancy Quibdó Prison

Post Prison Las Mercedes Istmina

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

