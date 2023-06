Ociel Darío Gil Mena, 41, from Isthmin, died in Sabaneta after a cement mixer fell on him

Gil Mena had three children, lived in the El Salado de San Javier neighborhood, in Medellín, and worked in a residential construction in Sabaneta.

The accident occurred on June 16 in the sector of the hill in the village of San José, more specifically in race 32 with calle 77 sur.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook