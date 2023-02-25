Home News Chocoano merchant was extorted by two escorts from the National Protection Unit
Chocoano merchant was extorted by two escorts from the National Protection Unit

Chocoano merchant was extorted by two escorts from the National Protection Unit

Two escorts from the National Protection Unit were captured in Medellín as a result of an investigation that involved them in extorting a merchant from Chocó.

The escorts threatened the merchant with making a false arrest warrant against him unless he paid them 200 million pesos. And to further intimidate him, they threatened him with his weapons.

Apparently, the two bodyguards requested an additional 50 million pesos, so the merchant decided to go with the Unified Action Groups for Personal Liberty (GAULA), which began the investigation to request the arrest warrant against the bodyguards.

“Thanks to the investigative work, these two people were identified, who were part of a UNP contractor company. This was thanks, without a doubt, to the victim’s timely complaint,” said the deputy commander of the Valle del Aburrá Metropolitan Police, Colonel José Rafael Miranda.

In this way, on Thursday, February 23, the authorities in Medellín carried out the capture of the two bodyguards, aged 34 and 39, from whom they also seized a car, a motorcycle, three firearms and cash.

