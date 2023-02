Quibdo soccer player Miller Mosquera Cabrera, 30, became part of Mineros de Guayana, a professional club that plays in the Venezuelan First Division founded on November 20, 1981 in Ciudad Guayana, Bolívar state.

Mosquera Cabrera He plays as a defender, he is 1.79 m tall and in his football career there are Once Caldas 2011, Deportivo Pereira 2012, Atlético Nacional 2013-2015, La Equidad 2016, Atlético Bucaramanga 2016-2017, Patriotas Boyacá 2018-2019, Jaguares de Córdoba 2020 and Llaneros 2020-2022.