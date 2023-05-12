Chocoano soccer is in mourning

The teacher, soccer coach, sports leader, writer and social leader Higinio Serna Hinestroza died in Quibdó.

This experienced sports leader drove in Quibdó, the seedbed of the Santa Fe club, where Cristofer Moreno left at the time for the professional team, he directed several Chocó teams, he was the creator of Chocoano Soccer Player Day, he created the sports foundation “For a Chocó Mejor” with which he did important social work in various municipalities and neighborhoods of Quibdó.

He wrote two books: Methodology of physical education in elementary school and The History of Chocoano Soccer.

With the death of this teacher and great sports leader, the sport of Choco is in mourning.