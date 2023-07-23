Home » Chocoano soldier was assassinated in Córdoba
Chocoano soldier was assassinated in Córdoba

Chocoano professional soldier Alexis Mosquera Ríos, from the Land Operations Battalion No. 47 of the Brigade Against Drug Trafficking No. 2, was assassinated by members of the Clan del Golfo in the municipality of Tierralta, Córdoba.

The event occurred on Saturday, July 22, in an ambush in the village of Chispas, Tierralta municipality.

“As a result of this criminal action, our professional soldier Alexis Mosquera Ríos was assassinated, who had served in the defense of the civilian population for two years in the National Army,” reported the Army.

