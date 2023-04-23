Chocoanos indigenous took school in Medellín

A group of 350 displaced indigenous people from Alto Andágueda, Bagadó, who are displaced in Medellín, took over the headquarters of the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, where they set up camps with kitchens and makeshift tents.

They are 270 adults and 80 Embera Katío children who say they do not have money to pay the rent. in the tenements, where they lived, and that there are serious problems of conflicts and coexistence there.

Sonia Inés Peña, leader of the Group for Ethnic Affairs, Migrants and Refugees of the Ombudsman of Medellín, reported that these 350 indigenous people are part of the group of 845 indigenous people who are expected to return to Chocó between May 22 and 27 on a voluntary basis. , with the accompaniment of the Unit for Victims, the Public Ministry, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and other institutions.

A total of 216 students from the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, in the center of Medellín, completed a week without attending classes, due to this indigenous takeover.