Home » Chocoanos indigenous took school in Medellín
News

Chocoanos indigenous took school in Medellín

by admin
Chocoanos indigenous took school in Medellín

A group of 350 displaced indigenous people from Alto Andágueda, Bagadó, who are displaced in Medellín, took over the headquarters of the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, where they set up camps with kitchens and makeshift tents.

They are 270 adults and 80 Embera Katío children who say they do not have money to pay the rent. in the tenements, where they lived, and that there are serious problems of conflicts and coexistence there.

Sonia Inés Peña, leader of the Group for Ethnic Affairs, Migrants and Refugees of the Ombudsman of Medellín, reported that these 350 indigenous people are part of the group of 845 indigenous people who are expected to return to Chocó between May 22 and 27 on a voluntary basis. , with the accompaniment of the Unit for Victims, the Public Ministry, the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and other institutions.

A total of 216 students from the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, in the center of Medellín, completed a week without attending classes, due to this indigenous takeover.

See also  I'm out of money! In a critical moment, Li Keqiang will recruit people to pay the bill again? | Li Keqiang | Xi Jinping | 100,000 people meeting | private enterprises | private capital | Chinese economy |

You may also like

Cybersecurity, Kyndryl battezza a Roma l’Operations Center

Commercial air transport is rising in Morocco

“News of a kidnapping” makes history at the...

The tide rises on March 3 and spring...

The Competition Bill approved by the Council of...

Raja and Wydad’s stumbling outside the home complicates...

The Awakening movie not to be missed

The 10 best aquarium books – Scientific news.it

Watch the magnificence of the supplication that made...

Health reform: make or break

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy