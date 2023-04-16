CHOCOLATE AND EASTER

By: Alejandra Mulet

Food journalist and chef

A few days after celebrating Easter -the central Christian festival- there is a sweet tradition that is carried out in many countries of the world which is to give away -or rather hide- chocolate eggs and rabbits on the morning of Easter Sunday.

This mission is fulfilled by the mythical “Easter bunny” (ancient history of northern European countries), who is in charge of bringing baskets full of colored eggs and sweets to children’s homes. The way he has is to hide them and make magic among the children who go looking for their hidden chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday morning.

Some say that this tradition of giving Easter eggs is a symbol of fertility, hope and rebirth as well as rabbits, others say that it is to sweeten and celebrate that Jesus was resurrected and there are those who simply affirm that it is a commercial date to promote sales of chocolate.

In many cultures, eggs represent life and fertility, and in both Rome and Greece, painted eggs were given away at spring festivals and holidays. If we talk about eggs as a Christian symbol, these eggs have the meaning of a new life, just as the word Easter means.

But well, let’s go to the content of the egg that is given away on this date. According to expert chocolatiers, the perfect chocolate to make Easter eggs is pastry chocolate with 50-55% cocoa or a more intense or dark chocolate that has 75% cocoa. You can also make chocolate mixes and even fill them.

For Milena Vallejos, Chilean Pastry Chef, an expert in chocolate, affirms that “There is no better or worse chocolate, I always recommend using the best chocolate you can buy, always making sure that the following elements are included on the label; cocoa paste, cocoa butter, sugar, milk (in the case of using white and milk chocolate) and ideally specifying the origin, to find out if the company that makes it is sustainable, with this we will benefit ourselves and, therefore, Of course, our planet.

He also recommends not using substitutes, “in the first place because they have a very low percentage of cocoa powder or sometimes none at all, its high sugar content makes it an unhealthy candy and its mixture of vegetable fats with a high melting point will make them it is more difficult to melt in the mouth when eating it” assures the expert who also conducts classes and online chocolate and chocolate workshops.

To make chocolate eggs at home without molds, in an easy and entertaining way for children, here I recommend this recipe:

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE EGGS

(his mold)

Ingredients:

Small balloons or water balloons

Milk, intense or white chocolate

Oil

Preparation:

Wash the balloons very well on the outside with soap and water. Dry them very well to remove any drop of water that could be left around since, as you can imagine, chocolate and water do not get along well.

Inflate the balloons to the size you want to make the eggs.

Melt the chocolate in a bain-marie, you can do it in a fountain over a saucepan with hot water (without the fountain touching the water) or easier, do it in the microwave little by little, they heat up for 20 to 30 seconds, remove it and They keep checking, stirring the chocolate until it looks pseudo melted and warm. BE CAREFUL that we do not want to burn the chocolate and we do not want it to be so hot so that the balloons do not burst.

On the other hand, with the help of a kitchen brush, we brush oil all over the contour of the balloon to prevent the chocolate from sticking.

To finish, we have our chocolate in a deep fountain to almost completely submerge the balloon (we only affirm it from the knot), we turn so that the entire contour of the balloon is well covered in chocolate and we leave it resting on a glass or jug ​​so that it dry completely (it can also be refrigerated to speed up the drying process).

If you don’t want to dip the balloon or don’t have a deep fountain, you can also use a brush to more delicately add the chocolate layer.

It is always necessary to give a second hand or layer of chocolate. When the balloon is completely dry, apply the second coat and let it dry in the same way.

When both layers of chocolate are dry, carefully take the balloon knot and with the help of scissors or a toothpick burst the balloon (without releasing the knot) to then remove the burst balloon from the inside of the egg.

Removing the balloon, the chocolate is ready to be consumed or wrapped in some nice and colorful paper or aluminum foil ideally.

Milena Vallejos

She is a professional chef, expert in pastry and chocolate. She is an educator and teacher.

Conduct creative chocolate workshops online and face-to-face.

You can see his work and have more information about his courses on his instagram @pastrychefmile and on his website www.milevallejos.com