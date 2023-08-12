Chocolate dessert with blueberries from cook Ella Ivanova

Lohina is one of the most useful berries of the season. Of course, you can eat it just like that. But it is also great in desserts.

Her taste is amazing. Lohina can be added to ice cream, cream, cheese. It is perfectly combined in the decoration of cakes with raspberries and strawberries. Summer is a great time for culinary creativity, for implementing creative ideas in the kitchen.

And have you ever tried blueberries in tandem with chocolate? If not, this recipe is from a famous Ukrainian Ella Ivanova, a cook from Kryvyi Rihwho previously offered an apple-mint smoothie recipe, for you.

– This summer dessert is as beautiful as a picture, – says Ella Ivanova. — And it is prepared easily and quickly. And, by the way, can be an unusual decoration for a cake.

Chocolate dessert with blueberries 100 g of chocolate Lokhina (to taste) Mint (to taste) Parchment

Melt a bar of chocolate, place it in a tight bag, cut off its corner and “draw” a small triangle with chocolate on the parchment.

We spread berries on top of it. Decorate with fresh mint leaves.

Place in the refrigerator to harden — and a wonderful dessert is ready!

Bon appetit!

Photo from Ella Ivanova's album

