Chocoramo corners: the new product from Ramo

Ramo is undoubtedly one of the companies most loved by Colombians who for more than 50 years have enjoyed their iconic products that, despite time, continue to be very well positioned.

However, this is not free, as the company has found a way to surprise consumers by activating different strategies and even alliances that take their products to another level.

The company recently made an important announcement. It was about “the most delicious corners of Colombia”, the Chocoramo corners.

Likewise, Bernardo Serna Gámez, president of Ramo SA products, spoke about this innovative proposal:

“Many have dreamed of it, have asked for it, and we made it come true so that all Chocoramo lovers can enjoy the most delicious corners in Colombia. We continue to offer happiness in different presentations, don’t miss out on trying them, they are delicious!” was Serna’s message.

It should be noted that this iconic product began to be marketed in 1972. In fact, the brand recently recalled with a photograph the first days in which Chocoramo saw the light, without its creators imagining how successful it would be and the times in which it was would transform to conquer more and more consumers.

