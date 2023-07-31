Choi Soo-young’s first Asian fan meeting tour… Planning→participation in song arrangement :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Actor Choi Soo-young’s fan meeting tour ‘MY MUSE’ poster. (Photo = courtesy of Saram Entertainment) 2023.07.31. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Choi Ryeong intern = Group ‘Girls’ Generation’ member and actress Choi Soo-young will hold her first Asian fan meeting tour.

On the 31st, Saram Entertainment, the agency, said, “Choi Soo-young will hold the ‘Choi Soo-young Asia Fan Meeting Tour (MY MUSE)’ in 5 cities in 4 countries, starting with Seoul on September 9, followed by Yokohama, Osaka, Bangkok, Thailand, and Taipei, Taiwan. have a meeting,” he said.

The title of this fan meeting, ‘MY MUSE’, contains the meaning that Choi Soo-young is always a deep inspiration and her eternal muse is her fans. The title was created by Choi Soo-young herself, and in order to present unforgettable memories to her fans, she personally participated in planning her fan meeting, script, corner composition, guest recruitment, and song arrangement.

Recently, Choi Soo-young has been active in dramas and entertainment, from Genie TV’s original drama ‘Namnam’ to JTBC’s ‘RU Next?’ and tvN’s ‘290 Million: Marriage War’. Choi Soo-young’s ‘My Muse’ Seoul fan meeting will be held on September 9th at 6pm at the Blue Square Master Card Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, and reservations will open on her Interpark ticket site at 8pm on the 8th of next month. Information regarding fan meetings in Yokohama, Osaka, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand, and Taipei, Taiwan will be announced at a later date.

