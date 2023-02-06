Diario del Huila learned that the exotic fruit, which has a designation of origin, will be part of the select group of 100 Colombian products that will be present at Fruit Logistica in Germany on February 8.

By: Gloria Camargo

Making international markets fall in love and achieving the consolidation of international businesses for the sale of Passiflora Maliformis L., colloquially known as Cholupa, is the objective for which the flagship fruit of the department of Huila will participate in Fruit Logistica.

This important world-class event is called a “global platform for new ideas, new contributions and new solutions, with the participation of more than 2,500 exhibitors from 93 countries and which brings together all the links in the fresh fruit and vegetable sector. , from the producers to the most important key players in the industry”.

In front of this important international showcase, Diario del Huila spoke with Arturo Pascuas Yáñez, legal representative of the Cholupa del Huila Cooperative and national director of Asofrucol, who pointed out that thanks to the intermediation of a private company, the fruit will reach Berlin, capital of Germany, this February 8 and 10, 2023.

local participation

“The flagship fruit of the department is the Cholupa and at this moment we are doing some paperwork with a Colombian company to participate in the Fair. We have had the opportunity to work for a year with protocols for certification in Good Agricultural Practices, GAP, in the exporting farms to be able to send this fruit to other countries”, explained Arturo Pascuas Yáñez.

Regarding the issue, Kai Mangelberger, director of Fruit Logistica, pointed out that the importance lies in the convergence of “the participating companies with the most important decision-makers, but also allows those personal meetings that are so fundamental in a business based significantly in trust, as is the case of fresh fruits and vegetables”.

Figures establish that in its 2022 version, 30% of the participants closed commercial agreements during the trade fair, more than 80% were able to establish new business contacts.

For this reason, the river producer added that “they are very happy, because we have waited for this fruit to reach abroad. It should be remembered that it is the only one that, both in Colombia and at the national level, has the certification of denomination of origin”.

With reference to the opportunities that this type of product has in the international market, Sandra Riaño, representative of the national exporter Novacampo, indicated that “participating in this type of event gives the sector the opportunity to make new contacts and business with importers and dealers”.

National market

Currently, the municipality of Rivera consolidates the production of this passion flower, and it is estimated that at the departmental level by 2022, about 9,600 tons will be produced, however for the moment this production is only designated for regional and national consumption.

According to Pascuas, in reference to this work, efforts have been made to expand the national market.

“We have focused on finding a national consumption. We have already been to different fairs and showcases in the cities of Bogotá, Cali and Medellín, where we have managed to arrange approaches with companies that are interested in being able to acquire this product”, the producer pointed out.

It should be remembered that according to the latest report delivered by Agrosavia, “exotic and fresh fruits, that is, passionflowers, lead the harvest ranking, which is why, in the country, there are records of 24,000 planted hectares, mainly in the departments of Huila, Antioquia, Meta and Tolima.

However, in the region, passion fruit is consolidated as the most cultivated fruit, largely driven by its reception in international markets. In addition, in Huila there are 1,476 hectares planted with this passion flower.

In the department, at least seven projects have been filed between academia, the private and public sectors to strengthen the sector, not only with cholupa but also with cape gooseberry, blackberry, basil, banana, organic passion fruit, blueberries and citrus.

Adriana Ballesteros, Regional Innovation Coordinator of the Agrosavia Research Center, said that the objective is “to continue opening up these opportunities for crops that were not thought of before, but today are thought of because of their rich soil.”